Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor posts adorable picture of Saif Ali Khan with sons Taimur and Ibrahim, calls them her ‘favourite boys’. See here

Kareena Kapoor posts adorable picture of Saif Ali Khan with sons Taimur and Ibrahim, calls them her ‘favourite boys’. See here

Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture of her ‘favourite boys’ -- husband Saif Ali Khan posing with his sons, Taimur and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Check it out here.

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 12:04 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Saif Ali Khan poses with his sons, Ibrahim and Taimur Ali Khan.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a picture of her husband, Saif Ali Khan, with his two sons -- Taimur and Ibrahim. Kareena and Saif are expecting their second child together. Besides Ibrahim, Saif has daughter Sara Ali Khan from his previous marriage to actor Amrita Singh.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kareena captioned it, “Favourite boys! #FatherAndSons.” The picture showed Saif, wearing a white kurta, hugging Ibrahim and Taimur in the kitchen of his house. Ibrahim was spotted paying his father a visit on Monday.

 

Saif in a recent interview had said that both his sons will likely become actors, just like their grandmother, parents, and sister. “Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I’d like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in,” he told SpotboyE.



In an appearance on Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny’s podcast, Saif said, “My mother’s been doing films since she was 16. She worked with Satyajit Ray a lot, and did about four or five movies with him. She was his muse, and he thought of her as the ultimate female representation of his art.”

He continued, “My sister is kind of in the movies, my wife, my ex-wife as well... So all of us. My daughter, my elder son wants to be an actor, and I think Taimur will be an actor for sure, he’s entertaining us already.”

Also read: After posing pregnant, Kareena Kapoor says she wants Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘bod’

Saif and Kareena announced her second pregnancy in August. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” the couple said in a joint statement.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indefinite strike of AIIMS nurses’ union enters day 2
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to lowest since July 6
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
PM Modi condoles death of aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Optimism in Canada as first Quebecers get vaccinated for Covid-19
by Anirudh Bhattacharyya

latest news

Crowdfunding drives wave of UK lawsuits over trans rights
by Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Kareena Kapoor posts adorable picture of Saif with Taimur and Ibrahim
by HT Entertainment Desk
New Zealand PM defends climate change goals after emergency declaration
by Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kale, Sydney
Jacqueline Fernandez sets fitness goals with post-workout picture
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.