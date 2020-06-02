Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar are ‘gossip girls’ of Bollywood, reveals Ananya Panday

Actor Ananya Panday has some insider’s information on the happenings in Bollywood. In an interview to Bollywood Hungama, she has revealed the names of the ‘gossip girls’ of Bollywood.

In the report, she says, “I think Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor. That’s what people say, right, that they know everything. So, I think these three can be like the gossip girls.” While others have spoken about Kareena, her cousin Ranbir’s name figuring in the list comes as a surprise.

Only in March this year, appearing on Kapil Sharma’s show The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their now indefinitely delayed Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar and Karan had revealed how Kareena is the gossip queen of Bollywood. Akshay had said, “She (Kareena) knows everything. Genuinely.” Karan had added, “I say to the Mumbai Police to hire her. I feel she (Kareena) has a business of CCTV. It seems she has installed CCTV cameras in people’s houses. And she seems to have a console through which she can see what’s happening in the industry. There’s not a single information about India and the industry that doesn’t reach her house.”

Director Rohit Shetty, who was also present on the show, giving an example, had said, “But it’s correct about Kareena. I have experienced it myself. I held a meeting with Shah Rukh Khan in the night for Chennai Express. Nobody knew about it. I think only Karan (Johar) knew about it. The next morning, I went to Kareena’s house. (She said), ‘You met Shah Rukh?’ I swear.”

Ananya, meanwhile, was keeping busy before the first lockdown was announced. She had been busy with Khaali Peeli, which will also star Ishaan Khatter. She also has Fighter with Telugu sensation Vijay Deverakonda. Ananya made an impressive debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2 and went on to star in the hit film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. In the former she starred with Tiger Shroff and another debutant Tara Sutaria while in the latter, she was cast along with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

