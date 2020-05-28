Sections
Kareena Kapoor reveals how Saif Ali Khan has changed her: ‘To not always be running after money, success, fame’

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has said that Saif Ali Khan has taught her valuable lessons about ‘money, fame, success’.

Updated: May 28, 2020 10:19 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in an interview celebrating her 20th anniversary in the film business revealed that her husband, Saif Ali Khan, was offered the lead role in her 2012 film Talaash, but turned it down. Speaking to BBC Asian Network, Kareena said that she was taken aback when Saif told her that he’d turned it down.

“I think at that time Saif wanted to do a more commercial kind of movie,” Kareena said, adding that she only became attached to the project when Aamir Khan signed on to play the lead role. She called it one of her finest works.

 

Talaash released in the same year that Kareena and Saif tied the knot. Asked about the one thing she learned from Saif that has changed her the most, she said, “The best thing I’ve learned from Saif is being comfortable with myself and not always be running after money, success, fame. He’s taught me to love the greater things in life, that there’s something greater than money, fame and success, which I probably didn’t know -- like family, love, calmness, peace of mind, or reading a book, or sitting and having a conversation not about work and competition.”



Also read: Kareena Kapoor: ‘Saif Ali Khan tells me that tag of being super successful won’t last but being great actor will’

She said that she hopes to be an inspiration for younger actors, and that they can now see the importance of making good choices and competing with themselves and not among themselves.

Kareena said that she chose to not pursue a career in Hollywood, like her contemporary Priyanka Chopra, because she did not want to be away from her family. She admitted that she’d be really good in a Hollywood film, but added, “I can be good in a Hindi movie also.”

Asked about what she wants to achieve in the next 20 years, she said that she wants to move to London, because “London is my favourite city in the world.”

