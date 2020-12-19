Kareena Kapoor reveals mom Babita sent her off to boarding school after she broke a lock, snuck out to meet a boy

Kareena Kapoor Khan said that she was put in a boarding school in Dehradun by her mother Babita Kapoor when she got a ‘bit too naughty and rebellious’. She revealed an incident, involving a boy she had a crush on, that got her into trouble.

When Kareena was in her early teens, she liked a boy and would want to go out and meet him, but Babita disapproved. One day, when her mother was out, she picked the lock and broke into her room, where the telephone was kept, made plans and left to see him.

Talking to Barkha Dutt about what she did that made her mother put her in a boarding school, Kareena said, “I was around 14-15 and I really liked this boy. My mother was obviously upset about it and being a single mother, she was like, ‘This is not going to happen.’ So she used to lock the phone in her room.”

“I obviously wanted to go out with my friends and meet this particular guy. Mum had gone out for dinner. I managed to break the lock like an actual locksmith, with a knife, go into the room, take the phone, make plans and run away from the house. It was that bad,” she added.

Kareena is now married to Saif Ali Khan and is expecting her second child. They are already parents to Taimur Ali Khan, who will turn four on Sunday.

Like the last time around, Kareena is working through this pregnancy as well. She is currently shooting for her chat show, What Women Want, on which she calls celebrity guests to discuss a number of topics, from motherhood to modern-day dating.

Kareena will be seen next on the big screen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan in the titular role. The film, a remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump, will release in theatres on Christmas next year.

