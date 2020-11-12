Kareena Kapoor reveals she and Taimur will join Saif Ali Khan in Dharamshala for Diwali: ‘We plan to keep it very quiet’

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, Diwali parties are being cancelled due to safety concerns, and many Bollywood celebrities will have a low-key celebration this year. Actors Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur will ring in the festival of lights in Dharamshala, away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai.

Saif, who is shooting for Bhoot Police in Dharamshala, will be joined by Kareena and Taimur. In an interview, she opened up about their plans to have a ‘very quiet’ Diwali celebration this year and how they would make the most of the scenic beauty around them.

Kareena told The Times of India, “Saif is shooting in Dharamshala for a film, and I have never been there, so Taimur and I will join him there. We are actually looking forward to setting out. It will be great to travel to the mountains and spend time in the open air and sunshine. It’s been a year where we had to be at home for a long duration. So, going to Dharamshala and being there for a few days will be great.”

“We plan to keep it very quiet and spend as much time in the open as we can. It’s obviously not going to be a big Diwali, and I am very happy with that, I would rather have it small this year,” she added.

Meanwhile, Kareena seems to have begun celebrating early. She was recently seen at a party with her mother Babita Kapoor, manager Poonam Damania, and fashion designer Masaba Gupta. On Tuesday night, she attended a small do at Karan Johar’s residence, which was also attended by others from the industry, including Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra and Maheep Kapoor.

Kareena will be seen next on the big screen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which stars Aamir Khan in the eponymous role. The film is an adaptation of the critically-acclaimed Hollywood film Forrest Gump and is scheduled for a Christmas 2021 release.

