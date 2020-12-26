Sections
Kareena Kapoor revisits Gstaad vacation through throwback pics

Kareena Kapoor has shared memories from her Gstaad vacation with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, as they couldn’t fly abroad to ring in the new year this time.

Kareena Kapoor has shared throwback pictures from her family vacation in Switzerland.

Kareena Kapoor has shared throwback pictures from her Gstaad family vacation from last year. The actor is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan.

Sharing a few memorable moments from the vacation on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “Will miss you this year...Gstaad my love.” The first picture shows her four-year-old son Taimur’s back with ‘Gstaad’ written on his knitted sweater. The second picture is a selfie of Kareena surrounded by snow. She is seen in a red winter jacket and cap, paired with trendy shades. The next picture gives a better look at her outfit as she poses amid the vast snow-covered mountains. The fourth is a family picture which shows Saif, Taimur and Kareena posing together. While Saif is in black and Taimur is in red winter wear, Kareena is in a colourful jacket.

 

Kareena had recently attended two Christmas celebrations: one with the extended Kapoor family and the other with a few close family members and friends. She had shared a group picture from the Christmas lunch at the Kapoor household on Instagram, and written in caption, “The tradition continues... and so does the screaming... la familia forever...All covid tested rocking and rolling... Merry Xmas people...Missed @neetu54 aunty and @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial.”



 

Kareena also shared pictures from the X’mas dinner that she hosted. It was attended by her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan and her family, sister Karisma Kapoor, and friend Natasha Poonawalla and her family. She had shared a group picture, along with a candid picture of Taimur enjoying some turkey.

 

 

While Kareena couldn’t go to Gstaad for her annual vacation this year, she did enjoy during her recent vacation in the Himalayas. Besides Saif and Taimur, her BFF Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had also given them company during the tour. Saif and Arjun were shooting for their film Bhoot Police in Himachal Pradesh.

