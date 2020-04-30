Sections
Kareena Kapoor's emotional goodbye to uncle Rishi Kapoor: 'The best boys I know', see pic

Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday after a long battle with cancer. Kareena Kapoor Khan fondly remembered her ‘Chintu uncle’.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 15:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kareena Kapoor Khan fondly remembered her uncle Rishi Kapoor, who died in Mumbai on Thursday.

Rishi Kapoor’s untimely demise has left the entire nation devastated. The 67-year-old actor breathed his last on Thursday morning after a two-year battle with leukaemia.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, daughter of Rishi’s elder brother Randhir Kapoor, fondly remembered her ‘Chintu uncle’ with a heartfelt Instagram post. Sharing a childhood photo of Rishi and Randhir, she wrote, “The best boys I know... Papa and Chintu uncle.”

Kareena, along with her husband Saif Ali Khan, visited the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital to pay their last respects to Rishi. Rishi’s wife Neetu Kapoor, nephew Armaan Jain and actor Alia Bhatt were also seen at the hospital.

 



Rishi’s last rites will be performed at the Chandanwadi crematorium in Kalbadevi. His daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who lives in Delhi, has reportedly got special permission to travel to Mumbai for the funeral. She mourned his death with an emotional post on Instagram. Sharing a picture of the two of them, she wrote, “Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! Until we meet again papa I love you.”

A statement released by the family said that Rishi kept the hospital staff ‘entertained’ even in his last moments. “He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him,” the statement said, adding that he ‘would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears’.

