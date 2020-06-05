Sections
Kareena Kapoor’s latest Instagram post shows her fierce desire to stay fit: ‘Dear fat, prepare to die’

Kareena Kapoor posted a new picture of herself which shows her strong desire to stay fit, no matter how difficult the times are.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 17:16 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

KareenaKapoor has been staying home in Mumbai with Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.

Actor Kareena Kapoor on Friday posted a power note with a picture to match, showing her desire to stay fit no matter how severe the conditions. The picture showed her before her workout regimen.

Sharing it, she wrote: “Dear fat, prepare to die....Xoxo, me.” Actor Sonam Kapoor reacted to it and dropped a muscle emoji. Her fans too were impressed. One user said, “You’re so fit! I love your fitness style” while another wrote: “Wowww. Whatta beauty.” Many others dropped fire and heart emojis.

 

Kareena has been fairly active on social media. On Thursday, she has posted pictures of son Taimur and Saif Ali Khan and had written: “Saif said, “I always got your back”... Tim took it literally.” Early on Thursday, sharing a picture of her niece Inaaya, showing off her family tree, Kareena had written: “My beautiful niece #FamilyForever .@sakpataudi @khemster2 @ss0176 @saraalikhan95 @iakpataudi @karishmakemmu @kemmujyoti @ravi.kemmu.” The picture also featured Inaaya’s parents, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal, her maternal grandparents - Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore, her paternal grandparents, cousins - Taimur, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kareena and Saif and Sharmila’s other daughter, Saba Ali Khan.



Kareena has always put her family ahead of anything else. Speaking about how Saif changed her, she had told BBC Asian Network, “The best thing I’ve learned from Saif is being comfortable with myself and not always be running after money, success, fame. He’s taught me to love the greater things in life, that there’s something greater than money, fame and success, which I probably didn’t know -- like family, love, calmness, peace of mind, or reading a book, or sitting and having a conversation not about work and competition.”

