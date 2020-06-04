Kareena Kapoor is a proud aunt as she shares a glimpse of niece Inaaya showing off her handmade family tree

Sections
Kareena Kapoor has shared an adorable picture of Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu showing off a handmade family chart.

Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan is not the only star of the Pataudi family - his two-year-old cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is also a popular face on social media with a massive fan following of her own. The little one, who is the daughter of actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, has now created a family tree of her famous family, a glimpse of which was shared by Kareena on her Instagram handle.

Sharing an adorable picture of Inaaya showing off the chart, Kareena wrote, “My beautiful niece #FamilyForever . @sakpataudi @khemster2 @ss0176 @saraalikhan95 @iakpataudi @karishmakemmu @kemmujyoti @ravi.kemmu.” The baby girl can be seen pointing towards uncle Saif Ali Khan and aunt Kareena in the picture. The chart shows not just her maternal family but her paternal family as well. While it has her maternal grandmother Sharmila Tagore and late grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on the top left, her other cousins - Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim and Taimur are on the bottom of the tree. It also shows her mother’s sister Saba Ali Khan.

 

The post received more than 450000 ‘likes’ within a few hours. A fan reacted, “How cute! The beauty lies in the family.” Another commented, “Such a cutie.” One more wrote, “She is so pretty. What a beautiful family tree she did.”



Inaaya not just made a family tree but also gifted her father a handmade card on his birthday in April. She also sang a ‘Happy birthday’ song for him while playing her mini piano. The card, which Inaaya made and framed with the help of her mom, reads: “Best Papa Ever Hands Down” and has her little handprints on it. Soha captured the father-daughter moment, and shared on social media with the caption: “Best gift” across the picture.

