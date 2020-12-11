Kareena Kapoor’s pun game is strong as she shares a throwback picture with Saif Ali Khan. See it here

Kareena Kapoor Khan dived into the archives and pulled out a sweet throwback picture of her and Saif Ali Khan. For her caption, she blended romance with a strong pun game. “My saif-haven. #flashbackfriday,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

In the photo, Saif looked sharp in a black suit, while Kareena wore a beautiful sari. They could be seen holding hands.

Jacqueline Fernandez dropped heart emojis on the post. Fans also showered love in the comments section. “Winning at captions bae @kareenakapoorkhan,” one wrote. “Power couple,” another wrote. “You both are so beautiful. @kareenakapoorkhan saif is too dashing,” a third wrote.

Saif and Kareena recently returned to Mumbai from Dharamshala, where he was shooting for his upcoming horror comedy, Pawan Kripalani’s Bhoot Police. She had joined him at the shoot location with their son, Taimur.

Kareena is expecting her second child with Saif and is due next year. Recently, on her radio show What Women Want, she was asked by guest Neha Dhupia if she has thought of any baby names yet. “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like, going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise,” Kareena said. When Neha suggested an audience poll to decide, she declined and said, “I’m gonna tackle this right at the end.”

Saif recently wrapped up the first schedule of Bhoot Police, which also stars Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

Kareena, meanwhile, will be seen next in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which has Aamir Khan playing the titular role. The film is an adaptation of the critically acclaimed Hollywood blockbuster, Forrest Gump. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on Christmas next year.

