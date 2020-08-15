Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan holds tricolour in hand as she wishes fans on 74th Independence Day. See pic

Actor Kareena Kapoor on Saturday shared a photo of her son Taimur Ali Khan holding the Tricolour in his hand as she wished fans on India’s 74th Independence Day.

She wrote: “Freedom in our minds, faith in our words and pride in our souls... #HappyIndependenceDay.” The picture shows Taimur holding two Indian national flag miniatures in his hand. There is an older person standing next to him. Many fans wrote back, some commenting on how cute Taimur looks, while others wished the actor on the occasion.

Earlier in the week, Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan had confirmed that they were expecting their second child. Issuing a joint statement, they had said, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support.”

On Friday, Kareena had posted a picture of herself from work. She had written: “Another day, another shoot and well... another one of my favourite selfies.”

Kareena’s last release was Angrezi Medium, which was also actor Irrfan Khan’s last film before his death earlier this year. Kareena had shot for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, before it was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic. The shoot of her film with Karan Johar, Takht, was to commence early this year but has now been postponed.

