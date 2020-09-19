Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur breaks into an impromptu dance as they visit grandma Babita. Watch

Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur have been making visits to her mother Babita or sister Karisma Kapoor’s houses post lockdown. Little Taimur was recently seen accompanying Kareena to Babita’s house and dancing in a playful mood.

The mother-son duo was captured arriving at Babita’s home by the paparazzi. While Kareena was in a black tracksuit and floaters, Taimur was dressed in a shirt and trousers. Both of them wore masks for safety. As soon as Kareena stepped out of her car and asked Taimur to hold her hand, he started making funny movements in excitement as if dancing. As Kareena stopped for a while to pose for the paparazzi, Taimur also posed alongside her with a swag of his own.

Kareena is currently expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. The couple said in a statement last month, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,”

Meanwhile, Kareena has also been busy shooting for her numerous photo shoots and commercials. She posted a glamorous picture on Instagram as she got ready for a shoot with the help of her ‘warriors’. In the picture, Kareena is seen sporting turquoise V-neck top with the team grooming the star.

In the snap, the team members are seen sporting face masks to protect each other from Covid-19 infection. The actor tagged her team members in the picture and noted, “Another day, another shoot... my warriors. Missing you Poonie. #TheNewNormal.”

Kareena was last seen in Good Newwz, opposite Akshay Kumar. The film also starred Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She is currently also working on her next, Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan.

