Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur gets cuddles from mom, kisses from grandpa Randhir Kapoor in unseen pics from family album

Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur gets cuddles from mom, kisses from grandpa Randhir Kapoor in unseen pics from family album

A few new pictures of the Kapoor family--including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Randhir, Neetu, Rishi and others-- are going viral on Instagram. Check out pictures from the family’s festival and birthday celebrations.

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 14:11 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kareena Kapoor with son Taimur, Randhir Kapoor with his grandson.

A bunch of new pictures of the Kapoor family have arrived online and their fans have already made them viral. Fanpages of Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are sharing pictures posted by a new Instagram account @dabookapoor, which might belong to veteran Randhir Kapoor.

The account is followed by Randhir’s nephews Armaan and Aadar Jain but not his daughters Kareena or Karisma. In the last two days, the account has shared as many as 20 unseen pictures of the Kapoor family. One photo shows Kareena cuddling with her son Taimur while another shows Randhir giving Taimur a kiss.

 

 



More photos show Randhir hugging Karisma or posing with his late brother Rishi Kapoor and another of him and Karisma visiting Rishi at the hospital with Neetu Kapoor. There are family pictures from Ganpati Darshan and even from Randhir’s travels overseas. There are also multiple pictures of Randhir’s father, late actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

The family recently came together for a Ganpati utsav celebration. Kareena, Karisma and others shared several pictures from the festivities on their Instagram pages.

 

 

Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan recently announced that they are expecting their second child together. Before the official announcement, Randhir was asked to respond to the rumours of his daughter’s pregnancy when he said, “I hope it’s true and if so, I would be very happy. Doh bachche toh hone chahiye (One should have two children) to give each other company.”

Kareena has resumed work but still from the safety of her home. She has been part of a bunch of photoshoots including for a magazine cover, which was shot by Saif himself. About coming back to work on film sets, Kareena told Anupama Chopra in an interview that thought she remained busy with work in the final days of her first pregnancy, she cannot take the same risk this time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: From being asked to serve food to Ayushmann Khurrana to getting groped at 12, Tahira Kashyap opens up on need to smash patriarchy

She is yet to finish shooting for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. In the same interview, Kareena said that Aamir has agreed to shoot her portion of the film first, before she becomes ‘huge’.

