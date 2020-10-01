Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur takes cue from cousin Inaaya as they board a toy train during playtime, watch

Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya’s new video is going viral as the two cousins board a make-believe train. On the occasion of Inaaya’s third birthday this week, a video of them playing together with another friend surfaced online. And it shows all three of them playing on a toy train.

The video shows the three kids sitting in each carriage of the plastic toy train. While their friend is in the front carriage, Taimur is in the one behind him and Inaaya in the last one. The three kids seem to be making the sounds of a whistling engine as they travel on the toy train. Taimur is even seen taking cues from Inaaya about how to make the right noise.

The viral video also has the happy birthday song playing the background and features a crown emoji on her head.

Talking about how the two remained connected during lockdown, Kunal Kemmu had told Times of India, “Technology has helped them stay in touch with each other. They love chatting over video calls. The conversations are mostly gibberish, and a little about what they are doing at home (laughs).”

Also read: Abhishek Banerjee plays a romantic character for first time in PariWar, fulfils all 3 criteria needed for his mom’s approval

Earlier, Kareena had asked Sharmila Tagore on her talk show What Women Want to name her favourite grandchild. Coming up with a safe reply, Sharmila had said, “I have to live. I can’t possibly commit myself to that. They are all very different from each other and it’s really wonderful that I have two grown-up grandchildren and two very little grandchildren. So I am enjoying both. And I think Sara’s interviews, I just love and I am proud of her. And Ibrahim is the only one who looks like a Pataudi. He is kind of tall and he likes cricket.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more