Sections
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur unleash their inner artists again, actors shows off his grey lockdown beard

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur unleash their inner artists again, actors shows off his grey lockdown beard

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur have painted another artwork amid the lockdown. Check it out here.

Updated: May 15, 2020 17:22 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur created a new art piece together.

Actor couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan spend their Friday painting with their son Taimur. Kareena took to Instagram to show the family’s latest artwork.

The photo shows Saif holding up a bedsheet with colourful prints of his, Kareena’s and Taimur’s hands. Saif is seen smiling in the picture, proud of what they have created. “Quarantine 2020 imprinted for life...SAK, KKK and TAK... spreading hope and faith #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso,” Kareena captioned her post.

 

The photo also shows Saif’s greying lockdown beard. He is the latest Bollywood celebrity after Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar to show his grey new look to fans.



Earlier, Kareena had shared photos of Saif and Taimur painting their balcony wall. Saif had painted green flowers on a blue wall while Taimur created an abstract artwork. “When Saif told me he got me flowers, I had a different idea in mind. Quarantine gifts be like,” she captioned the post. “If there is a wall that’s blocking your creativity... Try painting on it,” she had captioned Taimur’s photo.

 

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana’s photo shoot with mom Gauri goes viral, Ananya Pandey asks if she can borrow the top

Saif, Kareena and Taimur have been keeping themselves busy amid the lockdown with books, TV shows, painting and self care. On Thursday, Kareena shared a brief video clip on social media and revealed her ‘Summer essentials.’

The 39-year-old star hopped on to Instagram to share her love for ‘Messy bun, Kaftan, and homemade masks.” As she listed them under the category of her ‘summer essentials’ in the captions, the actor shared a video where she has her face pack on and taking a selfie. The actor struck a pose with her signature pout.

The Jab We Met actor made her Instagram debut on March 6. The number of followers on Bebo’s profile shot up to over 3 million within two months of her joining the medium.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: Govt to create facilitative legal framework for farmers, says FM Sitharaman
May 15, 2020 17:29 IST
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalized farmers: FM
May 15, 2020 17:25 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 15, 2020 17:29 IST
‘Ban sale of tobacco products, spitting in public’: Harsh Vardhan to states
May 15, 2020 15:09 IST

latest news

IPL with 5-6 teams will be great for women’s cricket, feels Smriti Mandhana
May 15, 2020 17:39 IST
DMRC Recruitment 2020: Score card and final response sheet for JE, Stenographer, and other posts released
May 15, 2020 17:36 IST
Migrant couple’s 10-month-old child killed as they travel back home on bike
May 15, 2020 17:36 IST
Recovery rate 34.06%, doubling rate improved: Harsh Vardhan
May 15, 2020 17:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.