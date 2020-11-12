Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur will be in Dharamshala for Diwali, Kangana Ranaut’s brother gets married

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur will be in Dharamshala for Diwali, Kangana Ranaut’s brother gets married

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Kareena Kapoor, who is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, has said that she will be spending a ‘quiet’ Diwali in Dharamsala with husband and son Taimur. Kangana Ranaut shares pictures of her brother Aksht’s wedding to Ritu.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 14:42 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kareena Kapoor has said that this Diwali, her son Taimur and she would join Saif Ali Khan in Dharamshala. Kangana Ranaut’s brother Aksht got married to Ritu in Udaipur.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Kareena Kapoor reveals she and Taimur will join Saif Ali Khan in Dharamshala for Diwali: ‘We plan to keep it very quiet’

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur will have a low-key Diwali celebration in Dharamshala. She is looking forward to the ‘open air and sunshine’ in the mountains.

Read more here

Inside Kangana Ranaut’s brother Aksht’s wedding: ‘Welcome to our family Ritu’, see pics

Kangana Ranaut’s younger brother Aksht Ranaut is married. On Thursday, the actor shared pictures of the newlyweds. She and her sister Rangoli had earlier shared pictures from the pre-wedding functions. See all pics here.

Read more here

Anupria Goenka says she was ‘scarred’ after a spiritual leader tried to take advantage of her when she was 18

Anupria Goenka said that she was just 18 when a spiritual leader tried to take advantage of her. She said that she almost could not believe it when it happened because she had believed in him for so long.

Read more here

Soorarai Pottru movie review: Suriya is phenomenal in this story of hope and triumph

Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya, is about a man who dreamt of making flying affordable for every Indian. It is a story of hope and triumph that hits all the right notes and works flawlessly.

Read more here

Ludo movie review: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi roll the dice in an absurd, whimsical world

Anurag Basu brings to life an absurd world in his dark comedy, on Netflix. With Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur in the cast, it delivers on its premise.

Read more here

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
Nov 12, 2020 15:20 IST
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
Nov 12, 2020 15:08 IST
India, Philippines to sign deal on BrahMos missile during summit next year
Nov 12, 2020 14:50 IST
Escalation of India-China tensions will hit regional stability: Russia
Nov 12, 2020 13:49 IST

latest news

ICSI CSEET admit card 2020 released at icsi.edu, here’s direct link to download hall ticket
Nov 12, 2020 15:17 IST
Indonesian YouTubers recreate Tina’s entry scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Nov 12, 2020 15:15 IST
Tokyo Olympics may allow foreign fans; there will be rules
Nov 12, 2020 15:14 IST
Erdogan’s economy U-turn sparks market euphoria, some doubts
Nov 12, 2020 15:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.