Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur celebrate Diwali around bonfire in Dharamshala, Malaika and Jacqueline join them

Saif Ali Khan is currently shooting for his next, Bhoot Police, in Dharamshala and has been joined by wife Kareena Kapoor, son Taimur and his co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Malaika Arora. Pictures and videos from Dharamshala are proof the actors are enjoying their time in the mountains this Diwali.

Kareena shared a sweet boomerang video on Instagram to wish her fans on Diwali. Sharing the video which features Saif, Taimur and her sitting around a bonfire, Kareena wrote, “Happy Diwali to everyone... stay safe, stay happy.” The actor is currently pregnant with her second child and has just wrapped up the shooting of her next, Laal Singh Chaddha.

Malaika has also shared a picture from their Diwali celebrations in the mountains on her Instagram Stories. Taking to the picture sharing website to wish her fans on Diwali, Malaika shared a picture with Saif and Jacqueline and captioned it, “Happy Diwali.” While Malaika is all decked up in golden attire, Saif is seen in a blue and white ensemble and Jacqueline is in a black ethnic attire. She also shared a glimpse of how they sat around a bonfire at night to celebrate the occasion.

Malaika Arora, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kareena Kapoor in Dharamshala.

During the day, Malaika had shared a glimpse of her attire for the shoot. She shared a video of herself moving around in a white and red lehenga with a huge mathapatti and other jewellery. She wrote, “Dhanteras aur Diwali ke iss shubh avsar par kaamna karti hoon ki aap sabhi ke ghar pe Laxmiji ka niwaas ho aur Corona ka naash ho (On this auspicious occasion of Dhanteras and Diwali, I wish the arrival of goddess Laxmi in your homes and the destruction of corona).”

Talking about shooting amid coronavirus pandemic, Saif had told The Quint, “You know, actors can’t wear masks and the film set is a very dangerous environment at this time. But most people I have worked with have made really big efforts. People are trying their best, but it’s still dangerous. These are tricky times and I feel actors definitely deserve credit for this. During the lockdown we quietly sat at home for six months, wasted our lives and lost our time. But now when the government is saying go out and work to support the economy, we are in the frontline again. It’s a high-risk profession, almost like working at a hospital.”

