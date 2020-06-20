Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan get a visit from Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya after two months of lockdown. See pics

Sections
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya were spotted on their way to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s home on Saturday.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 19:09 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan met Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya after a long time.

Actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu took their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu to meet her cousin, Taimur Ali Khan on Saturday. Taimur is the son of Soha’s actor brother Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

Soha, Kunal and Taimur was spotted sitting in a car together with their nanny, wearing masks as precautions against the coronavirus. Both families had been in lockdown like the rest of the country for more than two months at their homes, unable to meet each other.

 

 



Recently, Kunal celebrated his lockdown birthday with a special card and a birthday song from Inaaya. Soha shared a picture in which Inaaya was seen holding a huge balloon above her head while the actor is seen smiling as he holds the card she gave him. The card, which Inaaya made and framed with the help of her mom, reads: “Best Papa Ever Hands Down” and has her little handprints on it.

Soha captured the father-daughter moment, and shared it on social media, writing “Best gift” across the picture. Kareena also wished Kunal on his birthday. “Happy birthday brother-in-law @khemster2... We love you,” she captioned a family picture.

Kunal was last seen in the romantic action thriller Malang with Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. Kunal’s performance as the psychotic cop was appreciated by the audience.

