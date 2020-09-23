Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan jet off to mystery location with son Taimur. See pics, video

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport’s private terminal on Wednesday, heading to a mystery destination with their son, Taimur. The actor couple recently announced that they are expecting their second child.

Pictures and videos of them, arriving at the airport and quickly entering the terminal, have been shared online. Saif was wearing a white kurta-pyjama, Taimur was wearing a black T-shirt, and Kareena could be seen in a loose-fitting printed top. They were all wearing masks.

Kareena has a few days of filming remaining on her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, with Aamir Khan. She said in a recent interview to Anupama Chopra that they can’t afford to lose more time in getting back to work.

The actor celebrated her 40th birthday on September 21. Several pictures and videos from her party, which saw everyone from Saif and her sister Karisma, to her parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor in attendance, have been shared online.

Last month, the couple announced in a joint statement that they are expecting another child. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” Saif and Kareena’s statement read. Taimur, meanwhile, turns four in December.

In a recent video shared by Kareena on Instagram, she discussed preparing for her second pregnancy, and the feeling of holding Taimur for the first time. She said, “Even though I carried him for nine months, I think every mother experiences this. I just felt extremely surreal like an out-of-body experience.” Saif said, “You cannot describe it in words.”

