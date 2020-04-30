Sections
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan reach hospital to pay last respects to Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor spotted too

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan reach hospital to pay last respects to Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor spotted too

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan reached the hospital to pay tributes to uncle Rishi Kapoor. The veteran actor died at the age of 67 on Thursday.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 15:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor reach hospital to pay tributes to Rishi Kapoor.

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor reached the Mumbai hospital to pay her respects to her uncle and Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor who died Thursday morning. Rishi’s son, actor Ranbir Kapoor was also seen at the hospital. Rishi’s wife Neetu Singh and Armaan Jain were also spotted at the hospital.

Kareena, along with husband and actor Saif Ali Khan were spotted at the hospital Thursday afternoon. Rishi’s funeral is expected to take place later on Thursday.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor ‘would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears’, says family in emotional message

Kareena Kapoor spotted at the hospital. ( Varinder Chawla )

Watch | Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor dies, ‘Am destroyed,’ says Amitabh Bachchan

 

Rishi was rushed to the hospital late Wednesday and was kept on ventilator. On Thursday morning, his family announced his death and said in a statement, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.”



 

Ranbir Kapoor at the hospital ( Varinder Chawla )

“He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.”

Rishi was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and he flew to the US for treatment where he was accompanied by wife and actor Neetu Singh. Son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima kept visiting him throughout, along with many of his industry colleagues and friends. He returned to India last year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Struck by Covid-19, India pushes pedal to the metal on virtual diplomacy
Apr 30, 2020 14:26 IST
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Apr 30, 2020 11:12 IST
Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Central Vista project for now
Apr 30, 2020 14:17 IST
Covid-19: US hands over $3 mn to benefit health facilities under PM-JAY
Apr 30, 2020 12:42 IST

latest news

Thai Airways to seek $1.8 billion emergency loan to navigate virus impact
Apr 30, 2020 15:18 IST
RIP Rishi Kapoor: Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra pay their final respects
Apr 30, 2020 15:16 IST
Kareena on meeting Irrfan’s wife Sutapa: ‘I will never forget her smile’
Apr 30, 2020 15:11 IST
Anil Kapoor writes emotional farewell note for his ‘James’ Rishi Kapoor
Apr 30, 2020 15:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.