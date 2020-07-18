Sections
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s ‘paani ki tanki’ ad goes viral, fans left scratching their heads. Watch

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s ‘paani ki tanki’ ad goes viral, fans left scratching their heads. Watch

An advertisement for a brand that manufactures plastic pipes and water storage tanks, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, has gone viral. Watch.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 15:03 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in a screengrab from the ad.

An advertisement featuring celebrity couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor is going viral, for no reason other than the fact that the advertisement is for a company that manufactures plastic pipes and water storage tanks. The 30-second ad was shared on social media on Friday, much to the amusement of Saif and Kareena’s fans.

The ad shows the couple sitting for a lavish meal, dressed in formal attire. “Kareena, it’s been a while since we worked together,” Saif says in Hindi. “Romance at home, romance at work...” Kareena says. “I know, will it be too much?” Saif asks. He continues, “I have an idea, let’s do an ad together.”

 

Sharing the advertisement on Twitter, one person called it “World’s Greatest Paani Ki Tanki Ad.” The video has been viewed over 1.4 lakh times. “Why are their voices dubbed?!! Why not use their original voice?” one person wrote in response. “Lol. They got Saif and Kareena but they couldn’t get a sync sound guy on the day of the shoot to capture their dialogues?!” wrote another.



Saif and Kareena, who’ve worked together in films such as Tashan, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod, were announced as the brand ambassadors on July 8.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor reveals how Saif Ali Khan has changed her: ‘To not always be running after money, success, fame’

The managing directors of the brand had said in a statement to ANI, “We are delighted to have the most popular Bollywood star couple Saif and Kareena on board as our brand ambassadors.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Adorable kids hide behind mum jumbos in a moving herd of elephants. Watch
Jul 18, 2020 15:57 IST
Floods kill 14 in China as water peaks at Three Gorges Dam
Jul 18, 2020 15:56 IST
Films that influenced their taste in cinema…
Jul 18, 2020 15:53 IST
Pakistan’s aviation authority suspends 15 more pilots having fake licenses
Jul 18, 2020 15:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.