Sections
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan step out for a walk around Marine Drive with son Taimur. See pics

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan step out for a walk around Marine Drive with son Taimur. See pics

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan went for a walk together at Mumbai’s Marine Drive on Sunday.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 18:34 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur have been in lockdown at their home since March, like the rest of the country.

Actor couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan took their son Taimur for a walk around Marine Drive in Mumbai. Their pictures from the evening out are going viral.

Photos from their outing show the family enjoying some time out in the open after two months in the lockdown at their home. Kareena is seen in black and white printed dress with her hair tied in a messy bun. Saif is seen in his usual white kurta pyjama and Taimur is in a light t-shirt and shorts. While Kareena and Taimur have put their masks on, Saif is seen without one.

 

A few Instagram users noticed Saif without a mask and commented that he should put safety first. “Thats sad Saif Ali khan shud not skip wearing mask ... Setting wrong example,” read a comment. “For celebrities .. wearing sunglasses is still priority instead of mask , that too in city with highest no. Of cases .. thts called Deadly swag,” read another comment.



Also read: Ranbir Kapoor takes a backseat as Riddhima can’t stop gushing over Alia Bhatt, her sister Shaheen. See pics

This weekend, Kareena ventured out of her home for job around her building compound. Her pictures were shared on multiple paparazzi accounts on Instagram.

Kareena and Saif have been spending all their time with their son at home ever since the lockdown was announced. Kareena shared throwback pictures of herself and her friends and all the artworks made my Taimur during their time at home.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Boman is glad to be sharing the knowledge of screenwriting with aspirants
Jun 07, 2020 19:23 IST
A hasty decision: PSG midfielder Ander Herrera on Ligue 1 getting cancelled
Jun 07, 2020 19:22 IST
‘ When Indira Gandhi tried to subvert democracy...’: Shah rakes Emergency
Jun 07, 2020 19:23 IST
Juhi Parmar is scared post lockdown, insists unlock brings no change
Jun 07, 2020 19:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.