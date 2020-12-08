Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan take Taimur on a village walk in Palampur, enjoy tea tasting and lunch. See pics

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur made the most of their time in Palampur.

Before returning to Mumbai on Monday, actor couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan took in the sights of Himachal Pradesh with their son, Taimur. They were in Palampur, for the shoot of Saif’s upcoming film, Bhoot Police.

During their stay, Saif and Kareena took Taimur on a village walk and a visit to a tea estate. Pictures of their adventures have been shared online, by the lodge that hosted them and the firm that organised the ‘walk’.

In an Instagram post, the firm wrote, “We had the privilege of taking the gorgeous @kareenakapoorkhan and little Taimur on a Village Walk this week. A big thank you to Kareena and Saif for visiting Palampur and boosting the local tourism. The little town of Palampur looks forward to having you over again.” The pictures showed the actor couple posing with locals.

In a separate post, The Lodge at Wah wrote, “It was so much fun hosting the adorable Taimur and incredibly sweet @kareenakapoorkhan and #saifalikhan for lunch at The Lodge and a visit to our tea estate. It was a great afternoon spent soaking in the sun and chatting over lunch!”

The pictures showed the family enjoying lunch, and also posing together in a tea estate, and taking part in tea tasting.

Earlier, Saif and Kareena spent several days in McLeodganj with Taimur, where the cast filmed portions for Bhoot Police. Kareena had shared several social media posts, including one of herself and Taimur trying their hand at pottery.

On Monday, she posted a selfie from the mountains, and bid Himachal Pradesh farewell before returning to Mumbai. “Bye bye Palampur,” she wrote in her caption. “What a brilliant experience... and hello Mumbaiii... I’m coming home.”

