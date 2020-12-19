Kareena Kapoor says ‘famous personality’ confronted her about naming son Taimur, hours after his birth; left her in tears

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has said that a ‘famous personality’ had come to visit her in the hospital mere hours after she’d given birth to her son, Taimur Ali Khan, only to berate her about his name. Kareena said that the exchange left her in tears.

In an interview, the actor said that she was ‘shattered by the negativity that followed Taimur, especially around his name.

Recalling the story in an interview to journalist Barkha Dutt, Kareena said, “(A famous personality), on the pretext of visiting me and the baby, came up to me and in the conversation of actually saying congratulations, and said that ‘what’s with you? Why would you name your son Taimur?’ And I was like, It hadn’t even been 8 hours since I’d delivered. And I literally started crying. That person was asked to leave. My journey with that started then where I just made up my mind and I said this is my boy, my son. I don’t care what happens. As long as he is happy, and he is healthy and we’re happy. I’m just gonna go home and go away with this. I don’t want to know anything else. What is trolling, what is happening.”

She said that she wouldn’t want to name the person, because she’s let ‘bygones be bygones’, but assumed that their comments were made because people ‘go into the history’ of the name. “We named him Taimur because we liked the sound of the name,” she said, adding that she just wants Taimur to ‘grow normally’.

Kareena and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, are expecting their second child. She said recently that after the controversy that surrounded Taimur’s name, they have decided to hold off naming their new baby until the last minute. “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise,” she told Neha Dhupia on her talk show, What Women Want.

