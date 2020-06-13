Kareena Kapoor says her lips get the most workout: ‘Well, I do at least 100 pouts a day’

Actor Kareena Kapoor shared another very self aware post on Instagram. She showed off her post-workout glow and a pretty pout with a funny caption.

“I think my lips exercise the most... Well, I do atleast 100 pouts a day,” she captioned her picture. Kareena is seen in a black sports bra and her hair tied up in a bun for the workout. Kareena’s fans loved her new picture. “U can do 100 more and i wont bother anuway.....love u bebo,” read a comment. “Beautiful picture,” wrote another.

Kareena has been self-isolating with husband Saif Alia Khan and son Taimur. But once the situation improves, she hopes to chill with her friend, producer Rhea Kapoor. On Thursday, Rhea took to Instagram Stories and posted a picture that showed her walking with Kareena. “On our way to get some cocktails after the lockdown like...,” Rhea captioned the post. Re-posting the same image, Kareena wrote: “Can’t wait .. at the Connaught.”

They worked together on Veere Di Wedding, which marked Kareena’s first film after she gave birth to Taimur. The film completed two years recently and the whole cast, including Rhea’s sister Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania took to social media to celebrate. “One of my favourite films with the best girls...right after Tim was born,” Kareena had written with her post.

Kareena will be next be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an adaptation of Forrest Gump. She is also a part of Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht.

