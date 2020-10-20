Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor says there will be never another Saif Ali Khan: ‘There will be hundreds of superstars but never another like him’

Kareena Kapoor says there will be never another Saif Ali Khan: ‘There will be hundreds of superstars but never another like him’

Kareena Kapoor has said she would not be able to do what Saif Ali Khan has done with Sacred Games. On being enquired about following him into production, she came up with an interesting reply.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 09:34 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kareena Kapoor won’t follow Saif Ali Khan into production.

Kareena Kapoor is very proud of actor husband Saif Ali Khan and believes that there is no other like him. She is all praise for him about how he has turned around his career after being in the industry for 25 years.

Hailing him for his choices, she said, “Saif is a brave actor. There will be hundreds of superstars but never another Saif,” adding, “He thinks differently, his choices are different.”

Kareena told Deccan Chronicle in an interview, “After 25 years of working in commercial films, Saif has turned it around with Sacred Games. It started the trend and put India on a global platform.” Talking about herself in that regard, she added, “I have not got anything like that and I would not be interested now.”

Kareena and Saif are currently expecting their second child. The two are already parents to three-year-old son, Taimur. On being asked about any plans to venture into production like Saif, she said that already has one of her own - Taimur.



Kareena and Saif recently completed eight years of marriage. She marked the day with a special Instagram post and revealed that the “key” to her happy marriage is “spaghetti and wine”. She hopped on to the photo-sharing platform to share a love-soaked picture of herself with him. The picture sees the Jab We Met actor seated wrapped in a stole while Saif leans on her shoulder with a smile on his face.

Also read: Inside Sunny Deol’s birthday party with Dharmendra, Bobby Deol: Here’s what was written on his birthday cake

“Once upon a time there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu.They both loved sphagetti and wine... and lived happily ever after. Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage On that note, happy anniversary SAKP... here’s to eternity and beyond.”

The couple tied the knot on October 16, 2012 following which they welcomed a baby boy Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. Earlier in August, the duo announced that they are now expecting their second child together.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AIIMS reports first case of Covid-19-related brain nerve damage in a child
Oct 20, 2020 09:01 IST
India records 46,790 new Covid-19 cases, 587 deaths; tally close to 7.6 million
Oct 20, 2020 10:31 IST
In Pak Army approach to terror in Kashmir, building synergy is new buzzword
Oct 20, 2020 10:28 IST
5 worst-hit states have seen decline in active Covid-19 cases: Health ministry
Oct 20, 2020 08:01 IST

latest news

DU Admissions 2020: Over 9,700 students apply under second cut off, 2,580 applications approved
Oct 20, 2020 10:45 IST
Mumbai court acquits 20 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members, says prosecution had no evidence
Oct 20, 2020 10:41 IST
Second terrorist killed in J-K’s Shopian after hours-long encounter, says army spokesperson
Oct 20, 2020 10:42 IST
Wolves edges to 1-0 win at Leeds as goal rush ends in EPL
Oct 20, 2020 10:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.