Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of her birthday prep: ‘Birthday kebabs getting ready’

Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared a glimpse of preparations around her upcoming birthday on Monday. Kareena will turn 40. She posted a picture of kebab preparations on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Birthday kebabs getting ready by@reena290.”

Kareena and husband Saif Ali Khan are expecting her second child together. In a statement last month, they said, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support.”

Kareena recently shared a video where she could be seen with actor husband Saif. In the video, shot for a babycare brand, Kareena and Saif shared the experience of their first pregnancy with son Taimur. They also spoke about how they were preparing for their second child. Asked about the feeling of holding her child for the first time, Kareena said, “Even though I carried him for nine months, I think every mother experiences this. I just felt extremely surreal like an out-of-body experience.” Saif said, “You cannot describe it in words.” When asked who pampers Taimur more, Saif quickly pointed at Kareena and she accepted that she did.

Last seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Good Newwz, Kareena was shooting for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab when the pandemic-related lockdown was announced nationwide late March. Kareena said that Aamir has agreed to shoot her portion of the film first before her body changes and her baby bump begins to show.

