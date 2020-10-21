Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor shares a pouty selfie as she prepares to return to Mumbai home from Pataudi. See pic

Kareena Kapoor shares a pouty selfie as she prepares to return to Mumbai home from Pataudi. See pic

Kareena Kapoor is excited about coming back home to Mumbai after spending almost a month in Pataudi near Delhi. She was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan in the capital.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 16:17 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur will be returning to Mumbai soon.

After spending a month in Pataudi, Kareena Kapoor is returning to her home in Mumbai. The actor shared a pouty, makeup-free selfie to show her fans how excited she was to return home.

“Just pouting away... excited to go home,” Kareena captioned her picture on Instagram. Kareena’s fans loved her glowing new picture. “Beauty at its best,” wrote one. “And The best POUT award goes to," wrote another.

 

Kareena, her husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur were in Pataudi, his ancestral home. They spent close to a month there with Saif’s mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. Kareena was in Delhi to shoot for her film, Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. As Kareena is pregnant with her second child, she wanted to shoot her portions of the film in time before she grew too ‘big’.



 

Last week, Kareena shared a picture with Aamir to mark the final day of shoot. “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse. Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew... @nainas89 you were missed. Till we cross paths again,” she wrote. Replying to her post, Aamir wrote, “What are you talking about Kareena? End of journey? No way! I’ve requested Advait to write a few more scenes for us, so we can continue shooting with you.”

Also read: Comedy Couple movie review: Saqib Saleem, Shweta Basu Prasad can’t double up the funny

Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of 1995 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Aamir plays a Sikh man who travels through the country through pivotal moments in its history, becoming an important part of them. Kareena plays Robin Wrights role in the film.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

On India-US agenda, a plan to share defence intel from Ladakh to South China Sea
Oct 21, 2020 17:09 IST
China preparing PLA for long haul at LAC
Oct 21, 2020 17:00 IST
Union Cabinet approves bonus for central govt employees, 30 lakh to benefit
Oct 21, 2020 15:56 IST
China’s shaky victory at United Nations elections reveals its great fall
Oct 21, 2020 12:22 IST

latest news

Suffered sudden disability? This is how to cope with life
Oct 21, 2020 17:29 IST
Volunteers in Israel deliver home baked cakes to elderly people
Oct 21, 2020 17:26 IST
WB Madhyamik PPR and PPS results 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check
Oct 21, 2020 17:18 IST
Delhi govt deploys teams to check Covid-19 SOP compliance by hotels, bars
Oct 21, 2020 17:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.