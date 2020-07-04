Kareena Kapoor shares an important message on behalf of ‘Kapoor fam’. See pic

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has an important message to share on behalf of the Kapoor family: “Wear a mask.” Kareena took to Instagram stories to share pictures of her cousins, all taking precautions against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Happy weekend everyone. Wear a mask and stay safe,” Kareena captioned the post, which also includes pictures of Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her husband, Bharat Sahni, Armaan and Aadar Jain, and Anissa Malhotra Jain. Everyone is wearing masks in their respective selfies.

As lockdown measures have eased in recent weeks, Kareena has been spotted outdoors on a few occasions. While the first time the actor was seen outside her house was when she took laps of her building for exercise, she has also been seen with her son, Taimur Ali Khan and Saif at Marine Drive.

The stroll became somewhat controversial as Taimur and Saif weren’t wearing masks. “Thats sad Saif Ali khan shud not skip wearing mask ... Setting wrong example,” read a comment on an Instagram post, showing the family taking a walk. “For celebrities .. wearing sunglasses is still priority instead of mask , that too in city with highest no. Of cases .. thts called Deadly swag,” read another comment.

In another video that surfaced online, a man could be heard telling the actors to take precautions and not leave their son without a mask. “Chote bachon ki bahar nahi lana hai (Young children are not allowed to venture out),” the person could be heard telling them.

Kareena in a recent interview to journalist Rajeev Masand said that a significant portion of her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chadha, remains to be shot. The film was scheduled for a December release, but with the pandemic halting production, it is expected to be delayed.

