Kareena Kapoor shares classic throwback from the time she was pregnant, Aftab Shivdasani and wife blessed with a baby girl

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Actor Aftab Shivdasani and wife Nin Dusanj have been blessed with a baby girl. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback picture from 2016 when she was pregnant with son Taimur.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 12:39 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Aftab Shivdasani and wife Nin Dusanj welcomed baby girl while Kareena Kapoor shared a throwback pic on Instagram.

Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj welcome baby girl, share photo: ‘We are proud parents and a family of three now’

Aftab Shivdasani and wife Nin Dusanj welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The actor took to his Instagram page to share the happy news. He also posted a picture of his daughter.

Ankita Lokhande on why she didn’t go to Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral: ‘I knew if I see him like that, I will never be able to forget’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former girlfriend, actor Ankita Lokhande, said that she decided not to attend his funeral as she could ‘never forget’ it if she saw him in that condition. Sushant’s last rites were performed in Mumbai on June 15, a day after his death by suicide.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares throwback from stunning photoshoot when Taimur was ‘in my tummy’



Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a gorgeous picture as her part of her Instagram stories from a magazine shoot that she had done when she was pregnant with son Taimur in 2016.



Shehnaaz Gill shows hint of possessiveness as Sidharth Shukla raves about Neha Sharma. Watch video

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill did an Instagram live session with fans in which Shehnaaz showed signs of possessiveness when the actor spoke in glowing terms about his co-star Neha Sharma, with whom he did a music video song, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Sonu Sood talks about why he began helping migrants, here are 5 best moments from the show

Popular TV chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show, is back on air after a gap of four months. The first guest on the show was actor Sonu Sood. Watch him talk at length about his experience with migrants. See the show’s funniest moments too.

