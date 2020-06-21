Sections
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor shares Father’s Day love for Saif Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor with cute pics featuring Taimur and ice cream

Kareena Kapoor shares Father’s Day love for Saif Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor with cute pics featuring Taimur and ice cream

Kareena Kapoor has shared Father’s Day posts for husband Saif Ali Khan and dad Randhir Kapoor. Check out the cute pics.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 15:42 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kareena Kapoor has shared pictures of Saif Ali Khan and Randhir Kapoor.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating Father’s Day with the two very precious men in her life. On Sunday, she shared pictures of her husband Saif Ali Khan and dad Randhir Kapoor.

In one picture, Saif is seen with the couple’s son, Taimur Ali Khan. While Saif is resting in a plush chair, Taimur is looking back at him, munching on a snack. “He’ll always have your back Tim,” she wrote in the caption. The second picture showed her father Randhir with her aunt Rima Jain, enjoying some orange lick lollies. “All my favourites in a picture... And I wasn’t talking about the ice cream #HappyFathersDay,” she captioned her post.

 

 



Karisma Kapoor also shared a throwback picture with Randhir. In it, the father daughter duo is seen dressed in polka dots outfits. “Dotty duo Happy Father’s Day Papa love youuu #fathersday,” she wrote.

Several other Bollywood stars also shared pictures and videos with their fathers on Sunday. Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput have shared sweet messages for their fathers.

 

Kareena, Saif and Taimur were in lockdown at their Mumbai for the last two months, like the rest of the country. On Saturday, they got a visit from Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan, her husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The families met for the first time since the lockdown was imposed in May.

Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium, starring the late Irrfan Khan. She will next be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an adaptation of Forrest Gump. Kareena has also been roped in to be a part of Karan Johar’s multistarrer Takht.

Saif’s last release was Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with Ajay Devgn and Kajol. He also starred in Jawaani Jaaneman with newcomer Alaya F as her father. Next up for Saif is his Amazon Prime show Dilli, about the politics and scandals of Delhi. He is yet to finish shooting Bunty Aur Babli 2, in which he reunited with Rani Mukherji. Actors Sidharth Chaturvedi and Sharwari Wagh will also be seen in the film.

