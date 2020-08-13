Kareena Kapoor shares fresh selfie post pregnancy announcement

Sections
Kareena Kapoor has shared a new selfie from home, a day after she and husband Saif Ali Khan shared the news of them expecting their second child.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 20:25 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kareena Kapoor shared a fresh selfie on Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor made headlines on Wednesday as she broke the news of her second pregnancy. The actor has now shared a new selfie on Instagram as she continues to shoot at home.

The actor shared a selfie in one of her printed kaftans and wrote, “Another day, another shoot and well... another one of my favourite selfies.” Kareena could be seen in minimal makeup as she clicked a selfie.

Designer Manish Malhotra reacted to the picture, “Beautiful always.” She thanked him and a few others for their compliments and best wishes, saying, “Big hug to all of you.”

Kareena and Saif were flooded with best wishes as they shared the good news on Wednesday.



Calling her brother Saif “The Quadfather,” actor Soha Ali Khan on Wednesday congratulated Saif and Kareena with a fun post. Soha took to Instagram to share a picture of Saif on Instagram which had ‘The Quadfather’ written over it, indicating towards the fact that Saif is expected to welcome his fourth child.

The Rang De Basanti actor went on to congratulate her sister-in-law Kareena and wished for her good health. “Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever,” she wrote in the caption.

Her husband and actor Kunal Kemmu was quoted by Times of India as saying, “It is a lot of happiness and a lot of excitement. Can’t wait to welcome this new member in the family. Taimur and Inaaya get along so well and they now have a new member in their gang.”

Also read: Randhir Kapoor on Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s second pregnancy: ‘Had been saying for so long Taimur needs a brother or sister’

Saif and Kareena, who fell in love on the sets of their film Tashan, tied the knot in October 2012 and are parents to a three-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family,” an official statement from the couple read. Expressing their gratitude to their fans and well-wishers, they said, “Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

Saif was previously married to actor Amrita Singh, with whom he shares actor-daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

