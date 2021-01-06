Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse inside loaded gift hamper Arjun Kapoor sent for Taimur. See here

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a picture of a gift hamper sent by Arjun Kapoor, for her son, Taimur. Kareena and Arjun worked together in the 2016 film Ki & Ka.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena shared a glimpse of the hamper, and wrote, “Tim is spoilt for choice... And so are we. Thank you @arjunkapoor for these smashing goodies.” The picture showed two separate hampers, one decorated with flowers, perhaps for Kareena, and the other attached with balloons, probably for Taimur.

In her picture, Kareena shared a glimpse inside Taimur’s box. It included a bunch of candies such as Sour Punks, Chupa Chups and Skittles.

Arjun and his girlfriend, Malaika Arora, recently joined Kareena and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, in Dharamshala for the Diwali holidays. Arjun and Saif were working together on the horror comedy Bhoot Police, which was shot in Himachal Pradesh. Sharing a picture of Saif giving Taimur a piggyback ride in McLeodganj, Kareena made sure to credit the photographer -- Arjun.

Arjun headed to Goa with Malaika to ring in the New Year at her sister Amrita’s beach house. All three of them shared several pictures and videos on social media of their trip.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor is in love with this old picture of teenage Saif Ali Khan with his father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. See here

Kareena has remained busy throughout her second pregnancy, as had been the case with her first pregnancy, too. She has shot for ads, and recorded episodes of her chat show, What Women Want. Kareena said on the show that she is happy to be working during the nine months. “In fact, the more active you are, the healthier the baby is and the happier the mother is,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more