Kareena Kapoor shares glowing no-makeup selfie, her caption has bestie Amrita Arora in splits

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback picture from the beach and expressed her desire to go back. Check out her gorgeous makeup-free selfie.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 14:00 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a no-makeup selfie on Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram page to share a makeup-free selfie and expressed her desire to go on a beachside holiday. “Reality called, so I hung up. #TakeMeBackToTheBeach,” was the funny caption accompanying her stunning natural outdoor snap.

The caption had Kareena’s best friend Amrita Arora in splits. She commented, “Caption,” followed by a laughing emoji. Malaika Arora also dropped laughing emojis on the post. Meanwhile, fans showered compliments on her. “You are natural beauty queen,” one wrote. “Looking too cute bebo,” another wrote. “Ma’am in reality u r so gorgeous...!! Than movies,” a third wrote.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Kareena has been sharing throwback pictures from her vacations with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur and saying ‘take me back’.

 



Currently, Kareena is expecting her second child with husband, Saif Ali Khan. The couple shared the happy news earlier this month and thanked everyone for the love. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. - Saif and Kareena,” a joint statement issued by them read.

This is Kareena’s second child and Saif’s fourth. He also has two children - Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan - from his previous marriage with Amrita Singh.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan set to resume KBC shoot after recovering from Covid-19, says 'maximum safety precautions' will be taken

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the Oscar-winning Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. Aamir Khan will be seen in the titular role.

Laal Singh Chaddha will mark Aamir and Kareena’s onscreen reunion after several years. They were last seen together in Reema Kagti’s Talaash.

Kareena has also signed Karan Johar’s period epic Takht. Set in the Mughal era, the film will see her as Jahanara. It also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

