Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor shares pic of son Taimur playing cricket: ‘Any place in the IPL?’

Kareena Kapoor shares pic of son Taimur playing cricket: ‘Any place in the IPL?’

Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture of her son Taimur Ali Khan playing cricket with a bunch of kids at Pataudi. The family is in Pataudi to spend time with Saif Ali Khan’s mother Sharmila Tagore and also for work.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 19:56 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kareena Kapoor has shared a new picture of Taimur.

Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared a new picture of her son Taimur Ali Khan. The photo shows Taimur playing cricket with a bunch of other kids. The family is currently at their other home in Pataudi.

In the photo, Taimur can be seen wielding a cricket bat that is definitely too big for him. A few boys are seen standing behind the wickets, waiting for their turn. Kareena captioned the post, “Any place in the IPL? I can play too.”

Previously as well, Kareena has talked about her wish that Taimur becomes a cricket star like his grandfather when he grows up. “Well, I would want Taimur to be a cricketer,” she had said in an interview in 2018. She said it again on a dance reality show last year. After playing a short game with Kapil Dev on stage, Kareena said she wishes her son becomes a cricketer like his grand father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

 



Kareena, her husband Saif Ali Khan and Taimur are in Pataudi with Saif’s mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. Kareena, who is pregnant with her second child, had gone to Delhi to shoot for her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She wanted to complete her portion of the film before she became too ‘big’ for it.

Aamir was recently spotted shooting for the film on the streets of Delhi. Kareena was not seen with him.

Kareena also recently shared a picture of Taimur with his Spanish teacher. The two posed on the Pataudi lawns and the teacher also shared a picture with Kareena, whose baby bump was more visible this time.

Last month, Kareena celebrated her 40th birthday with her family and friends. Ahead of the special occasion, she shared a note for her big day.

It could be read, “As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, China bet on dialogue to resolve border row in eastern Ladakh
Oct 13, 2020 18:32 IST
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
Oct 13, 2020 19:42 IST
SRH vs CSK Live: Watson, Rayudu begin CSK’s counter-attack
Oct 13, 2020 20:36 IST
In ‘Festival Special’ services, railways to run 392 more trains
Oct 13, 2020 20:11 IST

latest news

Belur Math not to allow devotees during During Puja
Oct 13, 2020 20:37 IST
Covid: Chandigarh admin bans hookah bars
Oct 13, 2020 20:35 IST
Bihar polls: Amid rumour-mongering, all eyes on Cong’s apex poll body meet
Oct 13, 2020 20:38 IST
Anup Jalota poses with Jasleena Matharu in rapper avatar
Oct 13, 2020 20:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.