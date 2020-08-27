Kareena Kapoor shares picture with Neha Dhupia to wish her on birthday, calls her a ‘firecracker’

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has wished Neha Dhupia on her birthday along with a throwback picture with her, Saif Ali Khan and Angad Bedi. Neha turned 40 on Thursday.

Sharing this picture as her Instagram stories, Kareena wrote: “Happy Birthday firecracker @nehadhupia”. All four of them are seen huddled together in the picture.

Kareena posted a picture with Neha.

Kareena’s sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, who is a good friend of Neha’s, too wished the celebrity host and actor. She wrote on Instagram: “When Neha walks into a room everybody notices. If you don’t see her, you hear her. And when she leaves the room she takes a little something from it with her. Not in a kleptomaniac swiping your cutlery sort of way but in the way the air seems to go a little flat and limp on her departure. @nehadhupia Happy Birthday you bright shining star!! Welcome to the decade of deliverance!”

Earlier in the day, Neha’s husband Angad wrote on Instagram, “To the Mrs... my pillar of strength!! Wish you a very happy birthday. I love you my fearless no filter girl. @nehadhupia #happybirthday.”

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty denies claims of living off Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘He lived king size’

Kareena, meanwhile, stepped out of home and her self-isolation to meet her girl gang. Kareena along with her friends - Malaika Arora,Natasha Poonawalla and Mallika Bhat met at Amrita Arora’s home. Sharing the pictures, Kareena had written: “When worst comes to worst, squad comes first PS: @therealkarismakapoor is missing in action.”

The actor, who recently announced her second pregnancy, has been going about her routine as usual. She did a photoshoot at her home. Sharing a picture, she wrote: “Another day, another shoot... my warriors. Missing you Poonie #TheNewNormal.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more