Kareena Kapoor shares Taimur’s picture with his Spanish teacher, she says ‘finally got to meet my student off screen’

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of Taimur Ali Khan with his Spanish teacher as Instagram stories. Taimur’s teacher’s name is Eshleen S Jolly.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote: “We love Spanish.” Eshleen S Jolly teaches Spanish with most of her students being young children.

The picture of Taimur and Eshleen was first shared by her which was later shared by Kareena. Eshleen had written: “Finally got to meet my Spanish student off screen.” She visited Kareena and Taimur at Pataudi palace, which is where the family is currently stationed. Apparently, Taimur had been taking online classes and this was the first time the teacher and her student met. In third week of September, the family was spotted at Mumbai airport, jetting off to an undisclosed destination.

Kareena and Taimur with his Spanish teacher.

Kareena, who is completed five months of her second pregnancy, is expected to shoot her portion of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha. The film is the official remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, starring Tome Hanks. The film had completed major portions of the shoot in Punjab, Rajasthan and Manali before the pandemic-related lockdown came into force. Now, the makers are focussed on completed the remaining portions of the film.Secret Superstar helmer Advait Chandan is directing the film from a script by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni.

Kareena recently celebrated her 40th birthday along with her family. She’d written in an Instagram post, “As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG.”

