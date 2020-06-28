Sections
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor shocked at Tuticorin deaths, Abhishek says not comfortable doing intimate scenes after Aaradhya’s birth

Kareena Kapoor shocked at Tuticorin deaths, Abhishek says not comfortable doing intimate scenes after Aaradhya’s birth

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Kareena Kapoor responded to the killings of P Jayaraj and Fennix, demanding justice. Abhishek Bachchan said he made a decision against doing intimate scenes after Aaradhya was born.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 10:43 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kareena Kapoor expressed her views on Tuticorin deaths, while Abhishek spoke about how he changed professionally post Aaradhya’s birth.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Kareena Kapoor demands justice for Tamil Nadu’s P Jayaraj and J Fennix: ‘Such brutality is unacceptable’

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has spoken about the deaths of P Jayaraj and his son J Fennix in Tamil Nadu following alleged police torture. She said irrespective of the nature of the crime, ‘such brutality is unacceptable’. The father-son duo died in police custody in Tamil Nadu’s Sathankulam.

Read full story here

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Police says probing case from every angle, recorded statements of 27 people

The Mumbai Police is conducting a detailed probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. It has interviewed 27 people in connection with the case, including his family. On Saturday, Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma was called to the police station. The actor died by suicide on June 14.

Read full story here



Abhishek Bachchan says he’s lost roles because of a no-intimate-scene policy, which he follows for Aaradhya



Abhishek Bachchan said that becoming a father has certainly changed his outlook at work. In an interview, ahead of the release of his digital debut, Amazon Prime’s Breathe: Into the Shadows, he spoke about his no-intimate scene policy and how it cost him films.



Read full story here

Unlock 1.0:Stuck abroad for more than three months, are these Indian celebs planning to return home?

Celebs such as Sonu Nigam, Mouni Roy and Sana Saeed have been stuck abroad for more than three months due to Coronavirus crisis. In an interview, they spoke about their plans of returning home. While Sonu is in Dubai, Mouni is in Abu Dhabi. Sana and Soundarya Sharma are in Los Angeles.

Read full story here

The Boys season two to premiere on Amazon Prime in September with weekly episodes

Superhero satire The Boys’ second season will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in September. According to a press release issued by the streaming platform, the first three episodes of The Boys season two will come out on September 4.

Read full story here

