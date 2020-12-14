Kareena Kapoor shows off her baby bump in new workout gear, fans shower her with ‘twice the love’

Actor Kareena Kapoor is rocking some new workout outfits in her latest Instagram post. Kareena shared a photo of herself, wearing a pink sports top and a pair of pink tights, while showing off her baby bump. Kareena is pregnant with her second baby.

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, “Two of us on the sets of @pumaindia #PUMAxKareena.” Her photo got a tonne of love from her friends and fans. Actor Amrita Arora wrote, “Stunning.” Her designer friend Manish Malhotra and cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a bunch of pink heart emojis on the post.

Kareena was recently in Palampur with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. Saif was shooting for his upcoming film Bhoot Police there. The family enjoyed a fun time in the mountains before returning to Mumbai last week.

Kareena recently talked about her second baby and how she doesn’t have a name planned for him/her yet. On an episode of What Women Want, she said that after all the controversy that was caused by her first child, Taimur’s name, the couple has decided to wait until the baby arrives. “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise,” she told Neha on the show.

The actor was last seen in Angrezi Medium earlier this year and in Good Newwz before that. Her next release will be Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She finished her portion of shoot a few months ago. The film is a Hindi remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump. It will have Aamir playing Tom Hanks’ character while Kareena will play Robin Wright’s role.

