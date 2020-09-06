Kareena Kapoor, son Taimur cheer for Manchester City in new jerseys. See pics

Kareena Kapoor has shared fresh new pictures with her son Taimur Ali Khan on Instagram. The mother-son duo are seen in their brand new football jerseys of their favourite, Manchester City.

The photos shows Kareena and Taimur at their home. While Kareena is seen in a white jersey, Taimur is seen in a black one. “Excuse us... Got to go cheer for our favourite team,” she wrote in the captions. The custom made jerseys even came with their names ‘Kareena’ and ‘Tim’ in the back.

Kareena shared regular updates about Taimur on Instagram. Recently, she treated her fans to adorable pictures of him and shared drawings made by him--a picture of a lion. As he posed for the camera, holding his drawing, the Jab We Met actor wrote alongside: “Who’s the king of the jungle now? #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso” Reacting to the adorable post, actor Sonam Kapoor took it to the comment sections and wrote: “Ufff he’s so adorable bebo”.

The 39-year-old star and husband Saif Ali Khan on August 12 announced that they are expecting a second child. In a recent interview with Anupama Chopra, Kareena said that Taimur is ready to welcome a sibling. She said that Tim is a kind and friendly child. Kareena and Saif even treat him like a grown up in the way they talk to him.

Kareena also said that she hopes to resume work soon after her second child arrives but knows that it may not be possible this time due to the coronavirus pandemic. She still has to finish shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. Her other project, Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht is on hold due to the pandemic as well.

