Kareena Kapoor takes a walk in Palampur with Saif and son Taimur, Eijaz Khan claims there’s a fake dowry case against him
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Pictures of Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur talking a walk in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh have landed on the internet. Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan claimed there is a fake dowry case against him.
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan take Taimur on a village walk in Palampur, enjoy tea tasting and lunch. See pics
Pictures of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur taking part in a ‘village walk’, and enjoying tea tasting, have been shared online. See here.
Read more here
Archana Puran Singh reveals she had to hide her marriage with Parmeet Sethi for four years, here’s why
Archana Puran Singh, who is the judge on The Kapil Sharma Show, spoke about the time when her husband Parmeet Sethi and she hid their marriage for four years as his parents didn’t approve of an actor as their daughter-in-law.
Read more here
Devoleena Bhattacharjee accuses late friend Divya Bhatnagar’s husband of domestic violence, threatens to expose him: ‘You will rot in jail’
Devoleena Bhattacharjee has said that Gaggan Gabru, the husband of her late friend Divya Bhatnagar, used to beat Divya and subjected her to mental torture. She vowed to expose him.
Read more here
Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals ex-girlfriend threatened to file fake dowry case against him, Vikas Gupta might have influenced her
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan hinted that Vikas Gupta might have influenced his ex-girlfriend to file a fake dowry case against him.
Read more here
Deepika Padukone’s most favourite performance of the year was Taapsee Pannu’s Biggini Shoot video: ‘I’m a huge fan’
Deepika Padukone has said that she loved watching Taapsee Pannu’s hilarious Biggini Shoot video. The actor said that after watching the video, she became an even bigger fan of the actor.
Read more here
Follow @htshowbiz for more