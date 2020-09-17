‘Kareena Kapoor told Sara Ali Khan don’t date your first hero’: Kangana Ranaut on how Sushant Singh Rajput was ‘ridiculed’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has once again spoken about Sara Ali Khan’s alleged relationship with later actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana has said that Sushant was openly ridiculed in film circles and a concerted character assassination done.

Previously, Kangana had said in a tweet that Sushant’s break up with Sara was the reason he fell for a ‘vulture’, referring to his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. “News of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara affair was all over the media, apparently they were even sharing a room during their outdoor, why these fancy Nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then publicly dump them? No wonder he fell for a vulture post that,” she had tweeted. “I believe Sara must’ve loved him he wasn’t a fool to fall for a girl whose affection isn’t genuine but she must have been under pressure, what I shared with Hrithik was genuine at that point I still have no doubts about it why suddenly he became so hostile is still a mystery to me,” she had added. Sara made her film debut in 2018 with Sushant in Kedarnath.

Now, in an interview to Times Now, Kangana said that even Sara’s stepmother, Kareena Kapoor told Sara not to date ‘her first hero’. “When he was dating Sara, they made sure they broke up. Even Kareena went on record to say that don’t date your first hero, so they openly did character assassination of him, ridiculed him. When that boy was completely cornered, then another group of emotional vultures came and they did what they did,” she said. Kareena had made the remark on an episode of Koffee With Karan.

Kangana said in the interview that the same group that ostracised Sushant from Bollywood, has been targeting her as well. “First of all like I said, the movie mafia which tortured Sushant, banned him, I have already spoken about them. The production houses that are targeting me, they have their own pet media who tried to assassinate his character, called him a rapist and cornered him,” she said.

Kangana arrived in Mumbai on September 9 when the BMC tore down parts of her office due to alleged illegal construction. She has been warring against the Maharashtra state government, the Shiv Sena, and now even Urmila Matondkar. After Urmila’s recent comments against her, Kangana launched a personal attack at the senior actor, calling her a soft porn star.

