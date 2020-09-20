Kareena Kapoor turns 40: Randhir Kapoor, Babita and Karisma Kapoor arrive for actor’s birthday bash. See pics

The stage is set for Kareena Kapoor’s 40th birthday -- the actor is all set to ring in the celebrations at home with her near and dear ones. Kareena, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, welcomed her family at home for the party. All from father Randhir Kapoor, mother Babita to sister Karisma were spotted arriving at her residence on Sunday evening.

All of the Kapoor members wore masks and gloves for safety amid coronavirus pandemic as they arrived for the party. Karisma was all dressed up in a mid-length black dress paired with grey heels.

Karisma Kapoor waves to the paparazzi. ( Varinder Chawla )

Babita arrives at Kareena Kapoor’s residence. ( Varinder Chawla )

Randhir Kapoor greets reporters. ( Varinder Chawla )

Hours before the party, Kareena had shared an Instagram post reflecting on her life and her plans for the future. She wrote, “As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG.”

Several of her fans and friends started wishing the actor in advance. Sister Karisma and cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also dropped heart emojis to the post. Kareena’s close friend Malaika Arora, who just recovered from Covid-19 and may not be attending the party, dropped a heart and hug emoji in the comments section. Her sister Amrita Arora cheered for the actor and wrote “woooohooooii.”

Entrepreneur and actor Ram Charan’s wife Upasana also wrote, “happy happy birthday! May u keep motivating & inspiring women across the globe.” Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala reacted, “OMG Bebo can’t believe 40!!! Just remember not so long back you’d turned 30! Time flies and you look more gorgeous than ever.” Sophie Choudry wrote, “Beautiful. And you make 40 look,” followed by fire emojis. Delnaaz Irani wrote, “Gorgeous you happy birthday dearest bebo..the kindest sweetest and most talented ..love you always.”

