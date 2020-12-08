Kareena Kapoor wishes mom-in-law Sharmila Tagore on her 76th birthday: ‘To one of the coolest and strongest women I know’

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan took to their respective Instagram pages to wish veteran actor Sharmila Tagore on her 76th birthday on Tuesday. While Kareena lavished praise on Sharmila, Soha shared a bunch of throwback pictures from past celebrations.

Sharing a classic black-and-white throwback picture of Sharmila, Kareena wrote: “To one of the most coolest and strongest women I know... happy birthday my beautiful mother-in-law.” In the still a young Sharmila could be seen sitting with a look of introspection on her face with her favourite bouffant hairstyle firmly in place.

Soha, meanwhile, shared a collection of pictures of Sharmila’s birthday celebrations from 2013 onwards till 2019. Sharing them, Soha wrote: “We always managed to spend birthdays together but this year has kept us apart. When we meet and may that be soon, we will celebrate all the moments we have missed and be thankful for all the love we have. Happy birthday Amman! See you soon.”

Actor Kunal Kemmu also shared a throwback picture with Sharmila to wish his mother-in-law.

Sharmila has more or less quit acting but every once in a while, she does appear on interviews and chat shows. Sometime ago, she had appeared on daughter-in-law Kareena’s show, What Women Want. On a tricky question of choosing one of her four grandchildren as her favourite, she gave the most grandmotherly reply. “I have to live. I can’t possibly commit myself to that. They are all very different from each other and it’s really wonderful that I have two grown-up grandchildren and two very little grandchildren. So I am enjoying both. And I think Sara’s interviews, I just love and I am proud of her. And Ibrahim is the only one who looks like a Pataudi. He is kind of tall and he likes cricket.”

