Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor wishes mom-in-law Sharmila Tagore on her 76th birthday: ‘To one of the coolest and strongest women I know’

Kareena Kapoor wishes mom-in-law Sharmila Tagore on her 76th birthday: ‘To one of the coolest and strongest women I know’

Sharmila Tagore, who turned 76 on Tuesday, received warm birthday wishes from daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, daughter Soha Ali Khan and son-in-law Kunal Kemmu. See here.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 13:27 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sharmila Tagore turned 76 on Tuesday.

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan took to their respective Instagram pages to wish veteran actor Sharmila Tagore on her 76th birthday on Tuesday. While Kareena lavished praise on Sharmila, Soha shared a bunch of throwback pictures from past celebrations.

Sharing a classic black-and-white throwback picture of Sharmila, Kareena wrote: “To one of the most coolest and strongest women I know... happy birthday my beautiful mother-in-law.” In the still a young Sharmila could be seen sitting with a look of introspection on her face with her favourite bouffant hairstyle firmly in place.

 

 



Soha, meanwhile, shared a collection of pictures of Sharmila’s birthday celebrations from 2013 onwards till 2019. Sharing them, Soha wrote: “We always managed to spend birthdays together but this year has kept us apart. When we meet and may that be soon, we will celebrate all the moments we have missed and be thankful for all the love we have. Happy birthday Amman! See you soon.”

Actor Kunal Kemmu also shared a throwback picture with Sharmila to wish his mother-in-law.

Also read: Salman Khan’s sister Arpita seen smashing plates in Dubai restaurant, video goes viral

Sharmila has more or less quit acting but every once in a while, she does appear on interviews and chat shows. Sometime ago, she had appeared on daughter-in-law Kareena’s show, What Women Want. On a tricky question of choosing one of her four grandchildren as her favourite, she gave the most grandmotherly reply. “I have to live. I can’t possibly commit myself to that. They are all very different from each other and it’s really wonderful that I have two grown-up grandchildren and two very little grandchildren. So I am enjoying both. And I think Sara’s interviews, I just love and I am proud of her. And Ibrahim is the only one who looks like a Pataudi. He is kind of tall and he likes cricket.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

200 more trucks of farmers to arrive at Singhu border. How police are prepping
Dec 08, 2020 13:14 IST
90-year-old British woman is first to receive Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine shot
Dec 08, 2020 13:09 IST
LIVE: Manohar Lal Khattar arrives to meet Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar
Dec 08, 2020 14:08 IST
Bill Gates calls India’s digital finance approach a global model
Dec 08, 2020 13:17 IST

latest news

Thailand uses drones for border surveillance as coronavirus risk grows
Dec 08, 2020 14:03 IST
Pfizer, Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech apply for EUA in India: Here’s what might happen next
Dec 08, 2020 14:05 IST
INDvsAUS 3rd T20I live: Wade, Smith take charge after Finch falls early
Dec 08, 2020 14:10 IST
Weight of paper can’t be counted while quantifying LSD, says Bombay high court
Dec 08, 2020 13:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.