Kareena Kapoor wishes Saif Ali Khan on wedding anniversary, reveals secret of their happily married life: ‘To eternity and beyond’

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kapoor Kapoor cerebrated their eighth wedding anniversary with a special post and a warm picture of the two of them. She also spelt out the secret of a happy marriage.

She wrote: “Once upon a time there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu. They both loved sphagetti and wine... and lived happily ever after. Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage. On that note, happy anniversary SAKP... here’s to eternity and beyond.”

Many of their fans wrote in to wish them on the occasion. One said: “Congratulations u both look awsome together.Wish you a very happy wedding anniversary. Party hard.Stay blessed always.” Another said: “Lovely couple.”

Kareena and Saif married on October 16, 2012 after being in a relationship for a long time. Theirs was a simple marriage ceremony in Mumbai, attended only by immediate family members. The couple has often spoken about each other. Chatting with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan, Kareena has talked about the time when she told folks about wanting to marry Saif. She had said: “I’m just glad that people are doing things now and talking more about their love. When I wanted to marry Saif, everyone was like, ‘He has two children, he has been divorced. Are you sure you want to do this?’ They were like, ‘Your career will be over.’ And I was like, ‘Such a big crime to be in love? Such a big crime to get married? Let’s do it, let’s see what happens.’”

Later, at the Hindustan Times summit in Delhi last year, Kareena had said how marrying Saif was the best decision of her life. She had said: “The decision to get married was...it is not a crime to be in love and if nobody wants to work with me because I am in love and I am married then don’t because I will do whatever I want. Everyone said your career is over and I said if it is so, be it. But this is what I want to do, this is the person I want to spend the rest of my life and I will do it. I think it the best decision I have made, as of now.”

