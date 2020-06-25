Kareena Kapoor wishes ‘second mother, best friend’ Karisma Kapoor on birthday; Riddhima Kapoor, Malaika Arora wish too

Kareena Kapoor lead a string of actors in wishing Karisma Kapoor on her birthday on Thursday. Other who wished Karisma include Malaika Arora, her sister Amrita Arora, Sonam Kapoor and Karisma’s cousin Riddhima.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena wrote: “To the most purest, most precious love ever! My sister, my second mother and my best friend...To the ultimate Diva... Happy birthday Lolo @therealkarismakapoor! May our morning phone chats last forever.” She posted a picture from their childhood to go with it.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni too took to Instagram and a collage of pictures with Karisma and some featuring the two sisters with their aunt Rima Jain.

Malaika Arora too posted a picture with Karisma and wrote: “Happy birthday darling darling Lolo.”

Karisma Kapoor with her friends.

Amrita Arora too wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday my darling @therealkarismakapoor To my unwavering,loyal,strong voice of reason person ... we love you.”

Karisma, who turned 46, has been quite active on social media. Only three days back, when her first film Prem Qaidi completed 29 years, she had written: “It’s been 29 years today ! Thank you so much for all the love... ever grateful...Hardwork , grit , determination and honesty has always paved the way for me. @sureshproductions #premqaidi”

Posting a picture with Akshay Kumar from the 90s era, she had mentioned how she had no recollection of that particular film and written: “I have no recollection which film , when or where this pic was taken ! But it has a great energy @akshaykumar those were the days ! #90s #flashbackfriday.”

When her film Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, she had written: “20 years of #dulhanhumlejayenge Time flies ! I remember this super fun shoot in mauritius so fondly! @beingsalmankhan @david.dhawan #tuesdaythoughts”.

