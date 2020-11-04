Sections
Karishma Prakash resigns from Kwan, company says she has ‘nothing to do with Deepika Padukone now’

Deepika Padukone’s former manager Karishma Prakash has resigned from her talent management company Kwan. The company’s CEO has said in a statement that she no longer has anything to do with the actor.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 13:31 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karisma Prakash has resigned from her talent management company Kwan and will no longer be working for Deepika Padukone,

Actor Deepika Padukone’s former manager Karishma Prakash is currently being investigated in a drugs case by Narcotics Control Bureau and her talent management company has broken all ties with her. Kwan, which managed Deepika and other Bollywood artists, has said that Karishma resigned from her position last month.

“Karishma Prakash tendered her resignation on 21st of October with immediate effect and it was accepted. She now has nothing to do with KWAN or with any of the artists that the agency represent including Deepika Padukone. The ongoing investigations are on Karishma Prakash as an individual .We would request media houses and reporters to incorporate this fact while reporting on this issue,” a statement by Vijay Subramaniam, co-founder and CEO of Kwan, read.

The NCB told a Mumbai court on Tuesday that it will not take any “coercive action” against Karishma till November 7. Fearing arrest after the NCB summoned her in the case, Prakash has filed an anticipatory bail plea.

In its reply before the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court, the central agency opposed Prakash’s pre-arrest bail plea. It also moved an application seeking her presence during the hearing.



The NCB, which had questioned Prakash earlier in September, has summoned her again “to join the investigation” but she did not turn up. City police had said on Monday that Prakash was “untraceable”.

Also read:Happy birthday Tabu: Here’s why she holds Ajay Devgn responsible for her single status

According to NCB sources, she was summoned again after the central agency allegedly seized 1.7 gm of hashish during a search at her residence here last month. The NCB, which is probing alleged nexus between drug peddlers and Bollywood celebrities which came to light after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide in June, had summoned Prakash on October 28.

The NCB has already recorded statements of Deepika and fellow actors Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in the case.

