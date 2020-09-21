Karishma Tanna: I know people who’re in certain camps in Bollywood but are still waiting for that break to happen

Happy with the attention and praises she received for her character in Sanju (2018), actor Karishma Tanna expected that it would translate into more work in films. Unfortunately, that did not happen. It was upsetting but the actor has got up and moved ahead, ready to start afresh in Bollywood.

“I really don’t know what went wrong, what happens behind the scene or what people talk about. I did a Rajkumar Hirani film and my character stood out, still things didn’t go in my favour. And you do get depressed and upset but if I stay in that phase I won’t be able to concentrate on good things coming my way. So I took it up as a challenge and will keep trying,” she says.

Tanna, 36, feels things might have been different has she been a star kid. “Not sure whether its luck or being at the right place at the right time or may be coming from the TV space or they just want to take star kids. I don’t know about nepotism, insider-outsider I just see myself as an actor who wants concentrate on her journey and wishing for good work to come her way. Yes of course not being a star kid could be a reason, they’ve it easy. But star kids also have their struggle,” she adds.

The actor agrees there are camps in the industry. But she has never been a part of any.

“I don’t know how to get into such groups neither do I want to. I know a lot of people who’re in certain camps and all but they’re still waiting for that break to happen. So camps or no camps eventually you’ll have to do your work hard,” she says.

Tanna wants to leave no stone unturned to make her career work. She has no inhibition in reaching out to people she wants to collaborate with.

“I message them saying how much I love their work and that I would like to be a part of their projects. And I’ve always received positive response and got work too… I really want to do a nice biopic on may be Madhubala ma’am, Smita Patil ma’am or Rekha ma’am, and do a psychological thriller,” says the actor, who is considering the TV and web offers that she have at hand.

“On TV I have mostly done smaller roles and reality shows. I don’t have the bandwidth to do a character for a year or so. Not demeaning anyone it’s just that I don’t have the patience and then my acting also becomes monotonous,” she says.

Meanwhile, there are rumours that she is in a relationship with actor Pearl V Puri. Ask about it and she says, “We’re good friends and we’ll always be. Let all these things keep circulating, I give a blind eye and deaf ear to them.”

