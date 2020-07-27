Sections
Home / Bollywood / Karishma Tanna wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Tamil actor attempts suicide

Karishma Tanna wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Tamil actor attempts suicide

From Karishma Tanna winning reality show Ke Khiladi 10 to Tamil actor attempting suicide, here are top entertainment stories of the day.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 10:55 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Here are top entertainment stories of the day.

Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 winner is Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel declared runner-up

Television actor Karishma Tanna edged out television actor Karan Patel and actor-choreographer Dharmesh Yelande to win the popular adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Karan and Dharmesh were adjudged the first and second runners-up, respectively.

(Read full story here)

Tamil actor Vijaya Lakshmi attempts suicide, rushed to hospital

Tamil actor Vijaya Lakshmi on Sunday attempted suicide following social media bullying by the followers of Naam Tamizhar party and accused its leader Seeman for mental harassment.

(Read full story here)



Shatrughan Sinha says Govinda was shunned by Bollywood after his bad phase: ‘He was better than 99% of actors’



Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has said that Govinda was a brilliant actor who was shunned by Bollywood after he witnessed a bad phase in his career. Speaking to Republic TV, he said one of Govinda’s under-production films was ‘taken over due to some people’.



(Read full story here)

Ronjini Chakraborty says she has been replaced by a star kid: ‘You just have to move forward by working harder’

Actor Ronjini Chakraborty is slowly making her mark in the entertainment industry after her notable performances in Tumbbad and Article 15. The actor draws inspiration from late actor Irrfan Khan and says the kind of depth and understanding he had in his life reflected in his work.

(Read full story here)

Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of her ‘Sunday binge on acid’, raves about burger made by Rhea Kapoor

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a sneak peek into her ‘Sunday binge on acid’ - watching a popular sitcom on her iPad while feasting on the ‘best burger’ made by producer Rhea Kapoor. In a video shared by her on Instagram, she is seen wearing polka-dotted pyjamas with her iPad in front of her and headphones on. She enjoys the burger while watching the show.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi withdraws Supreme Court plea against Sachin Pilot, rebel Congress MLAs
Jul 27, 2020 11:10 IST
Rupee advances 14 paise to 74.69 against US dollar in early trade
Jul 27, 2020 11:01 IST
Atrangi Re first look: Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush revisit small-town charm
Jul 27, 2020 10:57 IST
Karishma Tanna wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Tamil actor attempts suicide
Jul 27, 2020 10:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.