Karisma Kapoor shares family photo a day after Rishi Kapoor’s death, emotional fans say ‘We will miss you’

Karisma Kapoor has shared a family portrait on Instagram, a day after her uncle Rishi Kapoor breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The picture includes Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Rima Jain, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain and Kunal Kapoor, among other members of the family.

The photo left fans emotional, with many of them saying in the comments section that they will miss Rishi. “We will miss you,” one user wrote. “Miss you dear Rishi Kapoor sir. Aap bhot yad aavoga (You will be missed a lot). Love you sir. Aap Dilma rhoga hmara (You will live on in our hearts),” another wrote.

Rishi died on Thursday morning after a long battle with illness. His family said in a statement that he continued to be ‘jovial’ throughout his cancer treatment. “He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him,” the statement read.

“He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears,” it added.

Rishi is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. His last rites were performed at the Chandanwadi Crematorium on Thursday evening.

Riddhima could not make it to the funeral in Mumbai from Delhi, due to the coronavirus lockdown. She has received special permission to travel by road and shared an emotional message on Instagram stories, wishing that she could say goodbye to Rishi one last time.

